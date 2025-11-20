Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met on Thursday with Zeev Elkin, Minister at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations.

Jabbarov is currently on a working visit to Israel, News.Az reports.

“Within the framework of our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a meeting with Zeev Elkin, Minister at Israel's Ministry of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission. We exchanged views on the activities of the Joint Commission, the prospects for advancing bilateral #economic relations, and the effective realization of the existing #business partnership potential,” the minister posted on X.

