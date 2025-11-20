Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding economic ties
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met on Thursday with Zeev Elkin, Minister at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations.

Jabbarov is currently on a working visit to Israel, News.Az reports.

“Within the framework of our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a meeting with Zeev Elkin, Minister at Israel's Ministry of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission. We exchanged views on the activities of the Joint Commission, the prospects for advancing bilateral #economic relations, and the effective realization of the existing #business partnership potential,” the minister posted on X.


