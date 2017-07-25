Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for developing cooperation between law-enforcement authorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director of Security Authority of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Nir Ben Moshe has visited Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He met with officials of the ministry to discuss prospects for developing cooperation between the law-enforcement bodies of the two countries, AzerTag reports. Ben Moshe was informed of reforms conducted in Azerbaijan in the field of law-enforcement, adoption of police-related laws meeting European standards, as well as the ministry`s accomplishments in combating crime. He was also informed of the occupation of Azerbaijan`s lands by the Armenian armed forces.

Ben Moshe hailed tolerance towards representatives of different cultures, ethnicities and religions in Azerbaijan. He expressed his confidence that cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Israeli law-enforcement authorities will continue to develop.

News.Az

