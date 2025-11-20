Azerbaijan, Israel explore joint economic projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met on Thursday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to discuss prospects for joint economic projects.

Jabbarov is currently on a visit to Israel, News.Az reports.

“Our discussions focused on expanding the economic partnership between our countries and assessing the prospects of joint projects with strategic significance for both sides and the wider region,” the minister wrote on X.

“Azerbaijan’s favorable geo-economic location and its rising transit potential in global trade were also highlighted,” he added.

News.Az