Azerbaijan-Israel partnership is a foundation for many fields: President Isaac Herzog

“Partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan is a foundation for many fields which you outlined and we discussed,” said President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog as he held an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“I think it sends a message to our peoples on many levels. First, I believe that it sends a message that Jews and Muslims can do great things together. If they move for peace together, if they have an open dialogue together, and they can do good to the world together. And secondly, it's a strategic relationship because we impact the entire region towards the direction of peace and prosperity and development,” the Israeli President emphasized.

