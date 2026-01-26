Azerbaijan-Israel trade totaled $78 million in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, stated at the Azerbaijan–Israel business forum in Baku that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel reached $78 million in 2025.

He noted that in January–November 2025, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Israel increased by 27 percent, rising from $16 million in the same period of 2024 to approximately $20.3 million, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Addressing investment cooperation, Yusif Abdullayev stated that the volume of mutual investments currently stands at around $600 million. He added that discussions were held on organizing a business mission to Israel to explore cooperation opportunities in infrastructure projects and to facilitate the participation of Azerbaijani companies in this sector. The planned mission also aims to further increase bilateral trade volumes.

News.Az