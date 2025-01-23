Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her official visit to Rome, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

During the meeting, the discussions centered on bilateral and interparliamentary relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani parliament.Lorenzo Fontana expressed his confidence that this visit would contribute to strengthening and expanding the interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Italy.He noted that Italy places great importance on the relations with Azerbaijan, also commending the development of interparliamentary ties. Additionally, Lorenzo Fontana emphasized that Italy attaches great importance to Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union and is ready to provide every support for their further development. He also praised Azerbaijan’s growth as a strong and stable country.Noting that it is her second official visit to Italy, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that this demonstrates the utmost importance Azerbaijan attaches to the relations with the Italian parliament.Describing Italy as one of Azerbaijan’s closest partners, Sahiba Gafarova noted that the Azerbaijan-Italy relations encompass many areas and are advancing in the spirit of friendship and collaboration.The meeting highlighted the exceptional role of political contacts, high-level visits and meetings in developing bilateral relations. The two particularly underscored the reciprocal visits of the two countries presidents, which elevated these relations to a qualitatively new level.The meeting stressed the crucial role of inter-parliamentary cooperation as one of the key factors having a substantial positive impact on both bilateral and multilateral relations.The two emphasized that alongside visits by the Milli Majlis representatives to Italy, Italian parliamentarians had also actively participated in various significant events held in Azerbaijan. They underlined the importance of the joint interaction of the friendship groups in furthering relations between the two countries’ legislative bodies.The officials underscored the importance of relations across educational, scientific, and cultural domains, adding that such collaboration contributes to bolstering bilateral relations and expanding people-to-people contacts. In this vein, they highlighted various cultural projects implemented by Azerbaijan, particularly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in Italy.Speaker Sahiba Gafarova invited Lorenzo Fontana to visit Azerbaijan. The invitation was accepted with gratitude.The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest, including ongoing developments in the region and beyond.

News.Az