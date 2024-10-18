Azerbaijan, Italy hold staff talks to enhance military cooperation

Azerbaijan and Italy on Friday held staff talks to enhance military cooperation.

The talks were held in line with the plan of 2024 bilateral cooperation signed between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and Italy’s General Staff, the ministry’s press service told News.Az. During the meeting at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, the positive impact of enhanced relations between the countries on the military sphere was noted. Speaking about the importance of regional and international security in the current period, the parties stressed the significance of joint efforts in ensuring world peace.A detailed exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy in the military sphere took place. The activity of cooperation in the military-technical and military-educational spheres was analyzed.Following the briefings, answers were given to questions of mutual interest.At the end of the meeting, protocols were signed.

News.Az