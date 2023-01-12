Azerbaijan-Italy military cooperation reaches new stage of development: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with a delegation headed by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The defense ministry of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy were performed.

Crosetto signed the “Book of Honor” in accordance with the protocol.

Then, Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan.

Minister Hasanov informed the Italian delegation about the military-political situation arisen in the region after the Patriotic War.

It was emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the field of military education, as well as within the framework of NATO, continues rapidly, and these relations are highly valued.

Hasanov noted that this visit is the beginning of a new stage of development in the field of Azerbaijan-Italy military cooperation.

Crosetto, in his turn, expressed gratitude for the hospitality and highlighted the importance of developing military cooperation between the two countries.

The significance of mutual visits in the development of relations between the countries based on strategic partnership was emphasized.

During the meeting, the further expansion of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Italy in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

In the end, the defense ministers of both countries signed a protocol of intent on cooperation in the field of training and education.

News.Az