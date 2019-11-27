Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov and Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hideki Uyama have held political consultations between the two countries in Tokyo, AzerTag reports.

Uyama emphasized that Japan-Azerbaijan relations had been developing during the last year, adding that the political consultations provide a good basis for deepening the political dialogue and exchanging views on various issues. He said Japan attached great importance to relations with Azerbaijan. Uyama described Azerbaijan as the most important state in the South Caucasus, saying the country plays an important role in establishing stability and peace in the region. He said Japan hoped that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would be resolved as soon as possible in accordance with the principles of international law.

Hasanov underlined Azerbaijan`s interest in conducting regular political consultations with Japan, saying that the continuation of the dialogue helps align positions of both countries with international and regional organizations. He highlighted the importance of joint efforts in developing cooperation in agriculture, tourism, industry, transport, information technology, health, education, sports and pharmaceutical industry.

News.Az

