Azerbaijan joins conference on “Jerusalem: The City Blessed by Revelation” in Istanbul

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade attended an international conference on “Jerusalem:

Organized by Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs the conference brought together various religious leaders, politicians and scientists from Muslim countries, including Iraq, Palestine, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

The conference opened with the recitation of ayahs from the Quran, AzerTag reports.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Turkish Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag, Head of the Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas addressed the event.

Conveying the greetings of the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade praised the conducting of such events in Istanbul aimed at maintaining the richness of the holy religion which serves peace, justice, cultural and moral development of the people, describing it as a prime example of the Turkey's commitment to these aspirations.

He strongly condemned all kinds of discrimination against the Islamic world, the aggression faced by Muslims, as well as slander campaigns against religion that purposefully aligns the religion with terrorism.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office highlighted the heavy consequences of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and terrorist acts committed against the Azerbaijani people.

In his remarks, Turkish Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag spoke about the unpleasant incidents occurring in the Islamic world, the hostility against the Muslim peoples, as well as the ways of combating the terrorist organizations counting on the assistance of the great powers.

On the sidelines of the conference Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade met with Turkish Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag.

The sides noted the importance of religious relations between the two countries in terms of maintaining Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternal relations.

They emphasized that the sincere brotherhood and friendship relations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have a great impact on this issue. The two underlined that as a result of the recommendations of the heads of state, good results have been yielded in religious and spiritual relations between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az