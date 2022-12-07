Azerbaijan joins International Apparel & Textile Fair in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC has attended the International Apparel & Textile Fair (IATF) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), News.az reports.

Azerbaijan’s pavilion, which featured the products of “Azeripek” LLC, including national carpets, kelaghayi (women’s silk headwear), scarves, as well as textiles aroused great interest among visitors.

As a part of the fair, the Azerbaijani delegation also held business meetings with several international companies and discussed prospects for cooperation, as well as attracting investments.

The fair attracted over 100 exhibitors, operating in the field of apparel and textiles, representing countries from around the world.

International Apparel & Textile Fair (IATF) is UAE's premier platform for sourcing apparels, fashion fabrics, prints, machineries, clothing accessories, home textiles, footwear & much more.

IATF provides manufacturers and their agents an opportunity to showcase their products to the most influential buyers and designers on the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Fashion sphere. Principally a “Trade only” event, IATF provides a professional and conducive atmosphere for business and networking.

News.Az