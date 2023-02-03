Azerbaijan joins international tourism fair in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is presenting its tourism potential at the “OTM Mumbai 2023” Travel and Tourism fair held in Mumbai, India on February 2-4, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijani pavilion, which attracted 14 local tourism industry representatives, including Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, features the country`s tourism potential.

As a part of the exhibition, the Azerbaijani representatives met with partners from India and media representatives.

OTM Mumbai is the largest and most international gathering of travel trade buyers and professionals in India, which provides a platform to Meet face-to-face at OTM and build long-term business relations.

With an ever-increasing number of participation from foreign countries and committed visitors, OTM is the largest network of Travel Shows in India.

