Azerbaijan joins Trump’s Board of Peace initiative

Azerbaijan has formally accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established international organisation, the Board of Peace, as a founding member.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Azerbaijan has informed the U.S. side of its intention to become a founding member state of the Board of Peace. An official letter confirming Azerbaijan’s membership will be sent to Washington, and the necessary steps will be taken in line with required procedures, News.Az reports.

The ministry said Azerbaijan remains ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace and stability.

News.Az