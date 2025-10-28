Azerbaijan joins UN convention against cybercrime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has joined other member states in signing the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime at a solemn ceremony held in Hanoi, Vietnam, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, heads of delegations from multiple countries, representatives of international organizations, and cybersecurity experts.

In accordance with the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev, the Convention was signed on behalf of Azerbaijan by Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, Chief of the State Security Service.

Azerbaijan’s early signing underscores its commitment, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, to international cooperation in combating cybercrime and ensuring the security of global cyberspace.

The Convention outlines key objectives, including promoting legal cooperation between states in fighting cybercrime, preventing the misuse of information and communication technologies, and establishing international mechanisms for collecting and presenting electronic evidence.

A total of 72 countries signed the Convention during the October 25–26 ceremony.

News.Az