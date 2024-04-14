Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for development of military and military-technical cooperation

As part of the official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting held at the center with the General Director, Colonel Na'el AlShqeirat, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov got acquainted with the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center. The Defense Minister was provided with detailed information about the center’s main activities and the conditions created.

Then the Minister of Defense arrived at the Royal Air Force Command.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met here with the Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Muhammad Hiyasat.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of military, military-educational and military-technical cooperation.

News.Az