Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for cooperation in defense industry

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for cooperation in defense industry

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of defense industry as a delegation led by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry Arman Ramazanov visited Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense Industry, AzerTag reports.

The delegation also visited facilities of the ministry.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      