Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for cooperation in defense industry
- 21 Apr 2017 18:21
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120994
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-kazakhstan-discuss-prospects-for-cooperation-in-defense-industry Copied
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of defense industry as a delegation led by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry Arman Ramazanov visited Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense Industry, AzerTag reports.
The delegation also visited facilities of the ministry.
News.Az