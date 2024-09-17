Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore strategic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, News.Az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the bilateral and multilateral strategic cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional relations, and explored cooperation prospects within the international organizations and multilateral platforms.The discussions highlighted key priority areas of Azerbaijan's upcoming chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2024-2026 term.The sides hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which are based on strategic partnership, friendship and multifaceted cooperation.During the conversation, the FMs also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

