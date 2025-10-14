Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan record sharp growth in mutual trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan recorded a sharp increase in the first half of this year, reaching $501 million, 4.2 times higher than during the same period last year, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Shahbazov noted that mutual trade turnover grew by 50 percent last year, totaling $470 million, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He emphasized that, thanks to the political will and wise leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, cooperation between the two countries continues to advance in all areas.

“I would like to highlight the importance of the ‘Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Relations and Deepening Mutual Allied Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan,’ signed by the heads of state, as well as the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Cooperation for 2022–2026. This program serves as a roadmap for enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, energy, transport, information and communication technologies, agriculture, and humanitarian cooperation,” the minister added.

