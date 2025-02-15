Azerbaijan, Kuwait hold first round of political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kuwait have held the first round of political consultations between their foreign ministries.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and the Kuwaiti delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The consultations saw discussions on the current state and future prospects for development of relations across political, economic, energy, agricultural, tourism, educational, humanitarian and other domains.

The deputy ministers explored possibilities for expanding bilateral cooperation in multilateral format, including the international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The officials hailed the mutual coordination and cooperation within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

They also discussed other global and regional issues of mutual concern. As part of his trip, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev met with Minister of Trade and Industry of the State of Kuwait Khalifa Al-Ajil, and Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, scheduled to be held in April this year, as well as the organization of mutual trade missions and business forums. Deputy FM Yalchin Rafiyev also visited the Center for the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies and, together with Ambassador Abdulaziz Abdullatif Al-Sharikh, the Center's Board Member, provided a detailed overview of Azerbaijan's foreign policy and regional issues. The Deputy Minister also highlighted the future development prospects of Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti cooperation, and informed the audience about the country's foreign policy priorities, the country’s vision on regional and global issues, as well as the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period and the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories. Yalchin Rafiyev also met with Azerbaijani students studying at Kuwait State University and inquired about their educational conditions.

News.Az