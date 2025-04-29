Azerbaijan Land Forces’ artillery units carry out combat firing

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2025, practical combat firing was conducted in the artillery units of the Azerbaijan Land Forces.

During the combat firing conducted under conditions close to real combat, the designated and unforeseen targets of the imaginary enemy were successfully destroyed by targeted fire, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.



The main objective of the practical training was focused on improving the practical skills of servicemen, improving the managerial skills of commanders, and improving interoperability.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

News.Az