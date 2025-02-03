Azerbaijan, Latvia hail importance of mutual visits for development of bilateral ties

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a phone conversation with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, as well as regional and international security situation, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The parties hailed the importance of mutual visits and contacts for the development of bilateral ties in numerous, including multilateral cooperation within regional and international organizations.

The top Azerbaijani and Latvian diplomats also exchanged views on other issues of common interest.

