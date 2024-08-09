Azerbaijan launches independent media center for parliamentary election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Election-2024 Independent Media Center has begun operating in Azerbaijan in connection with the snap election to the Azerbaijani Parliament, News.az reports.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has visited the Independent Media Center and familiarized himself with the conditions created there.He pointed out that the experience of establishing the Independent Media Center has proven its effectiveness over the years.According to the CEC chairman, it is important that representatives of local and international media can freely and unobstructedly access information about the parliamentary election.The Independent Media Center will assist representatives of local and foreign media in providing comprehensive, timely, and objective coverage of the upcoming elections.The center is fully equipped with state-of-the-art information and communication technologies and necessary technical equipment.The Independent Media Center's website (www.secki-2024.az) regularly publishes the latest information about the parliamentary election in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian.To note, on June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and scheduling a snap election for September 1.

News.Az