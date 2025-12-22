Azerbaijan launches largest amnesty in history

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has released 22 female inmates under a historic amnesty initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, officials said.

The ceremony, held at Women’s Correctional Facility No. 4, was attended by Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva and MP Zahid Oruj, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The amnesty covers a broad group of individuals, including veterans of the 2020 Patriotic War and the September 2023 anti-terror operation, relatives of fallen or missing soldiers, those disabled by military provocations, women, seniors aged 60 and above, and people who committed minor offenses as juveniles.

Under the law, convicts with less serious or non-dangerous offenses may be released, have their sentences reduced, or see the remaining term of their punishment shortened.

This is expected to be the largest amnesty in Azerbaijan’s history, potentially affecting more than 20,000 people. Over 5,000 prisoners will be released, 3,000 will receive reduced sentences, and thousands more will benefit from other measures. Full implementation is expected to take around four months.

