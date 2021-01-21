Azerbaijan launches preparation for Khari Bulbul festival, Days of Vagif's Poetry in Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started preparatory activities on the Khari Bulbul festival and Days of the Poetry of Vagif (famous Azerbaijani poet of the 18th century) in the liberated Shusha city, said Minister of Culture Anar Karimov.

Karimov made the remarks during the meeting with the delegations of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), and the Foundation of the Turkic Peoples and Turkic Culture.

The meeting was attended by the Turkic Council’s Secretary-General Bagdad Amreyev, Secretary-General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov, President of the Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage Gunay Afandiyeva, Deputy Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Gismet Gozyalov, project directors of the organization Farrukh Dzhumayev and Bobur Tagayev, as well as representative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture in TURKSOY Elchin Gafarly.

Welcoming the guests, the minister highly appreciated the visits of delegations to the Aghdam and Fuzuli districts (also liberated), stressing the importance of the visit to the territories, as well as the good intentions of the people who are supporters and friends of Azerbaijan.

"The 44-day Patriotic War ended with the Victory of Azerbaijan and the return of the lands after 30 years. I would like to emphasize the support of Azerbaijan to the Turkic-speaking countries during the war. We felt the support both from the public and from the politicians,” he said. “As you, probably, know, several days ago within its visit to Azerbaijan, the ISESCO delegation also made a trip to our liberated territories, where we intend to implement new projects.”

“As you know, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev ordered to carry out the ‘Kharybulbul’ festival and ‘Days of Vagif’s Poetry’ in Shusha this year, and we have already begun the preparatory work,” Karimov also noted. “There are territories that need to be cleared of mines, a road is being built from Fuzuli to Shusha, and new infrastructure is being prepared. We, in turn, should make a contribution to this creative work and acquaint the international community with the cradle of our culture - the city of Shusha and Karabakh.”

Then the minister shared his views on the events that will be held in connection with the ‘Year of Nizami’. According to him, the anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet of the 12th century Nizami Ganjavi will be celebrated not only in Azerbaijan but also in a number of foreign countries.

"I believe that the representatives of the Turkic-speaking countries will make their contribution, actively participating in events and festivals, held in connection with the ‘Year of Nizami’," added Karimov.

News.Az