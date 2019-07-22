Azerbaijan lead medal table on day one of EYOF Baku 2019

Azerbaijan lead medal table on day one of EYOF Baku 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Team Azerbaijan are topping the medal table after the day first of the 15th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival - "EYOF Baku 2019".

With four medals in the haul, including two golds, one silver and one bronze, Azerbaijan are followed by Belarus and Italy, which won one gold each.

Golds came from Greco-Roman wrestler Farid Sadigli and freestyle wrestler Murad Hagverdiyev.

Freestyle wrestler Abulfaz Nasirov scooped silver, while Greco-Roman wrestler Nihad Mammadli added bronze to Azerbaijan`s medal haul.

Georgia are fourth with two silver medals, Turkey are fifth with one silver, while Russia rank sixth with four bronze medals.

News.Az

News.Az