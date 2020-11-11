Azerbaijan lifts Internet restrictions from November 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The temporary restriction on Internet broadcasting introduced in our country to prevent large-scale provocations, cyberincidents by the Republic of Armenia will be lifted on November 12, 2020, except for the territories that were liberated from occupation and were previously frontline zones," Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade wrote in his social network account.

The minister expressed gratitude to the multi-million Azerbaijani audience of users for understanding in connection with the restriction of Internet broadcasting.

It should be noted that from September 27, 2020 the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies introduced restrictions on the provision of Internet throughout the country.

News.Az