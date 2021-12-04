Azerbaijan logs 1,406 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 1,787 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Dec.4.

Up until now, 594,994 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 562,786 of them have recovered, and 7,947 people have died. Currently, 24,261 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,869 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,591,270 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az