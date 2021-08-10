Azerbaijan logs 1,736 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,736 new COVID-19 cases, 435 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Up until now, 354,662 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 335,771 of them have recovered, and 5,084 people have died. Currently, 13,807 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,081 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,133,796 tests have been conducted so far.

