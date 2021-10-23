Azerbaijan logs 2,315 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 981 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Up until now, 514,289 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 483,559 of them have recovered, and 6,869 people have died. Currently, 23,861 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,053 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,095,973 tests have been conducted so far.

