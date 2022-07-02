Azerbaijan logs 33 fresh coronavirus cases over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 33 new coronavirus cases, 35 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793416 with 783333 recoveries and 9 717 deaths.

Treatment of 200 others is underway.

A total of 6968836 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az