Azerbaijan logs 34 fresh coronavirus cases, no death over past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases, 95 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826 496 with 816 149 recoveries and 10 008 deaths.

Treatment of 339 others is underway. A total of 7 434 660 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

