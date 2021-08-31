Azerbaijan logs 3,778 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 3,778 new COVID-19 cases, 3,228 patients have recovered and 44 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

Overall, the country has reported 424,891 coronavirus cases, 366,126 recoveries, and 5,636 deaths. The current number of active cases reaches 53,129.

Azerbaijan has performed 4,461,937 tests since the pandemic began, including 19,693 over the past day.

News.Az





News.Az