Azerbaijan logs 7 new COVID-19 cases

7 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 10 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

No patient has died during the last day.

According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,870, with 783,086 recoveries and 9,715 deaths, while treatment of 69 others is underway.

“A total of 6,921,407 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

News.Az