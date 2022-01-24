Azerbaijan logs 757 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has documented 757 new COVID-19 cases, 302 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Jan.24.

Up until now, 634,488 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 612,594 of them have recovered, and 8,619 people have died. Currently, 13,275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,145 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,070,424 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az