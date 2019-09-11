Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-made documentary honored at Libelula Dorada festival

The Azerbaijani documentary “The First Success of the Nobel Brothers" has been awarded with the title of “Honor” in the Best Foreign Language Documentary Short

Libelula Dorada International Short film Festival gives opportunities to both the Dominican filmmakers to showcase their films on different platforms, and foreign filmmakers to bring short films to the local audience.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

