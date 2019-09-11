Azerbaijan-made documentary honored at Libelula Dorada festival
- Culture
The Azerbaijani documentary “The First Success of the Nobel Brothers" has been awarded with the title of “Honor” in the Best Foreign Language Documentary Short
Libelula Dorada International Short film Festival gives opportunities to both the Dominican filmmakers to showcase their films on different platforms, and foreign filmmakers to bring short films to the local audience.
