Azerbaijan makes debut at Venice Architecture Biennale

For the first time, Azerbaijan is participating in the prestigious International Architecture Biennale in Venice.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, Azerbaijan will be showcasing its modern architectural gems through a pavilion titled “Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan” during the 19th International Architecture Exhibition running from May 10 to November 23, 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Azerbaijani pavilion, presented under the concept “Reconstruction. Innovation. Preservation”, features three architectural projects – the Baku White City, Victory Park and Zangilan Mosque.

This year’s Exhibition “Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective” invites different types of intelligence to work together to rethink the built environment. The very Latin title Intelligens contains the word gens (“people”) - inviting us to experiment beyond today’s limited focus on AI and digital technologies.

The Baku White City project, as one of the advanced and modern urban development projects, represents the transformation from industrial past to sustainable future, emphasizing the collective effort required for such progress.

The magnificent Victory Park, a symbol of the November 8 Victory, stands as a tribute to national unity and the enduring spirit of those who sacrificed for the country's freedom.

The Zangilan Mosque, built in the Karabakh architectural style, symbolizes the fusion of nature and architecture, the present and the future.

The Azerbaijani pavilion also includes a dedicated area celebrating the legacy of Ajami Nakhchivani, the founder of the Nakhchivan School of Architecture.

The six-month-long Biennale will also feature conferences, seminars, and panel discussions on architecture and urban development.

