Azerbaijan, Malaysia hail political dialogue

Azerbaijan and Malaysia have hailed the level of bilateral political dialogue as Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Malaysian ambassador Dato’ Roslan T

They also praised cooperation between the two countries and improvements in the development of energy and economic relations, AzerTag reports.

Minister Mammadyarov highlighted the ambassador's contribution to the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia.

Ambassador Abdul Rahman thanked the government of Azerbaijan for the support during his diplomatic tenure.

News.Az

