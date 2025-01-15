Azerbaijan, Maldives hold first round of political consultations

An Azerbaijani government mission, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, has paid a visit to the Republic of Maldives.

During the visit, Elnur Mammadov held meetings with Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Vice President of the Maldives, and Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The Maldivian side commended the mission and discussed issues of mutual interest.The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Maldives was conducted. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while Maldives' Foreign Secretary Fathimath Inaya headed the Maldivian side.The consultations focused on expanding bilateral and multilateral political relations, as well as exploring current and prospective cooperation in various fields, including economy and trade, energy, logistics and transport, tourism, and humanitarian efforts.Both sides praised the cooperation between their countries within international organizations and emphasized the importance of enhancing mutual support in multilateral formats.The mission, comprising representatives from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, State Tourism Agency, and various Azerbaijani companies, participated in a forum hosted by Maldivian government institutions and local companies.The forum featured presentations highlighting investment opportunities in tourism, hotel management, transport, and other sectors in the Maldives.The Azerbaijani delegation also toured several industrial zones in the Maldives.

