Azerbaijan marks 34 years since restoration of independence

October 18 marks the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence, News.Az reports.

On this day in 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan formally adopted the Constitutional Act “On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” officially reinstating the country’s independence.

The Act referenced the Declaration of Independence of May 28, 1918, and the statement “On the Restoration of the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” adopted by the Supreme Soviet on August 30, 1991. It affirmed that the modern Republic of Azerbaijan is the legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), which was established in 1918.

In 1992, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) adopted key state symbols, including the national anthem (with music by Uzeyir Hajibeyov and lyrics by Ahmad Javad), the tricolor flag, and the national emblem featuring an eight-pointed star with a flame.

On October 15, 2021, the Azerbaijani Parliament passed a new bill titled “On Independence Day,” which was signed into law by President Ilham Aliyev the same day. Under this legislation, the former State Independence Day was renamed the Day of Restoration of Independence.

The Day of Restoration of Independence is celebrated annually as a public holiday in Azerbaijan.