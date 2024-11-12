Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day
Today, on November 12, Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day.On this day in 1995, the current Constitution of Azerbaijan was established through a nationwide referendum, solidifying the legal framework for the independent and sovereign state, News.Az reports.
This Constitution became the first to be enacted following the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.
The first Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921, at the First All-Azerbaijan Congress of Soviets.
The initial version of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR, adapted to the 1921 Constitution of the USSR, was adopted on March 14, 1925, at the Fourth All-Azerbaijan Congress of Soviets. The last Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR, adopted on April 21, 1978, was also aligned with the USSR Constitution but took into account certain specific features.
After Azerbaijan regained its independence, significant work began on drafting a new Constitution. In 1994, under the leadership of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, a Constitutional Commission was established. In 1995, the draft was put to public discussion, and on November 12, 1995, it was adopted through a nationwide vote as the first Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The new Constitution of Azerbaijan comprises 5 sections, 12 chapters, and 158 articles.
The first amendments and additions to the Constitution were made on August 24, 2002. Subsequent amendments were introduced following referendums on March 18, 2009, and September 26, 2016.
On February 6, 1996, by decree of President Heydar Aliyev, November 12 was officially declared Constitution Day.
This year marks the fourth time that Constitution Day is celebrated on the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. These lands, which had long been under the control of adversary forces, were reclaimed as a result of counteroffensive operations that began on September 27, 2020.
On September 19, 2023, local anti-terror measures commenced in the Karabakh region. These actions were aimed at ensuring the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement, preventing large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic zone, disarming and withdrawing Armenian armed forces units from Azerbaijani territories, neutralizing their military infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of returning civilians, military personnel, and construction workers on the liberated territories, thereby restoring the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Within just over 23 hours, using precision weaponry, the positions of the Armenian armed forces, long-term firing points, as well as military equipment and facilities, were destroyed. The adversary capitulated, raising the white flag. Thus, constitutional order was reestablished across the entire territory of Azerbaijan.