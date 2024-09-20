Azerbaijan marks Day of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 20, Azerbaijan celebrates the inaugural Day of the Cities of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara.

This day, celebrated for the first time in the country, was established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 18, 2024. It will be observed annually on this date.The significance of this day is linked to the disarmament and removal of remaining Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups from Azerbaijan's territories. Today, September 20, commemorates one year since the cities of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, and Aghdara were cleared of Armenian separatists.On September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces started local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh to ensure the provisions of the tripartite declaration, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm the units of the Armenian armed forces and remove them from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to liberated territories, as well as civilian workers and military personnel involved in reconstruction work, and restore the constitutional structure of the country.Within the framework of measures that lasted only 23 hours and 43 minutes, the front line and deep positions and long-term firing strongholds of the units of the Armenian armed forces, as well as combat vehicles and military structures, were destroyed using high-precision weapons. Thus, the Armenian separatists were forced to raise the white flag.Considering the appeal from the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, conveyed through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, then temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to suspend local anti-terrorist measures under the following conditions:1. The formations of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and get completely disarmed. Units of the Armenian armed forces leave the territories of Azerbaijan, and illegal Armenian armed groups are disbanded.2. Concurrently, all weapons and heavy equipment are handed over.3. These processes are carried out in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.On September 20, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation, declaring that Azerbaijan's sovereignty had been restored following the successful completion of local anti-terrorist measures.Immediately following the anti-terrorist measures, representatives of the Armenian community in Karabakh, who had repeatedly refused to meet with Azerbaijani representatives, were compelled to meet in Yevlakh, Azerbaijan. During these meetings, the abolition of the separatist regime and the reintegration of Armenian residents in Karabakh were discussed. Additionally, opportunities were provided for the Armenian population of Karabakh to familiarize themselves with the terms of reintegration offered by Azerbaijan and to independently decide whether to remain in the region.On September 28, 2023, the head of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a document abolishing the illegal regime. Consequently, within less than 24 hours of the anti-terrorist measures, the Armenian army, illegally stationed in Azerbaijan, was completely disarmed and left the country. The illegal junta regime in Karabakh was dismantled, and Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies arrested the main leaders of the separatists. As a result of these measures, state sovereignty and constitutional order were restored across all territories of Azerbaijan.On October 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev visited the cities of Khankendi, Khojavand, Shusha, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts, as well as the Asgaran fortress, where he raised the Azerbaijani flag.On that date, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev made a speech in Khankendi and said that this day is a historic day:“We worked tirelessly to strengthen our army. We have created such a strong army that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan can honorably fulfill any task today, and we proved that on the battlefield. We forced the enemy to sign the act of capitulation in just 44 days during the Patriotic War three years ago. At the same time, the anti-terror operation which we carried out last month and which lasted only 23 hours, showed our strength, and the enemy surrendered by waving the white flag. We are rightly proud of our Armed Forces.”Today, the Azerbaijani tricolor flag waves proudly in every corner of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, including Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Shusha, Hadrut, Lachin, Asgaran, Khojavand, Aghdara, Khojaly, and Khankendi.To facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands, the implementation of the “I State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories,” approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 3587 dated November 16, 2022, has commenced.The return of IDPs is being ensured in many parts of the liberated territories, including the city of Khojaly, and the resettlement of residents to their native homes continues. So far, 2,117 families have been relocated, including 822 to Fuzuli city, 20 to Talish village, 175 to Aghali village, 210 to Shusha city, 570 to Lachin city, 59 to Sus village, 217 to Zabukh village, and 44 families to Khojaly city, with ongoing efforts in this direction.During the occupation, Azerbaijani cities, villages, and settlements were destroyed by Armenia, severely damaging Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, including historical, cultural, and religious monuments, and mosques.Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, now liberated from occupation, are undergoing extensive rebuilding. The areas are being cleared of mines, and large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are being carried out at an accelerated pace. It can be said with certainty that these regions will become one of the most beautiful corners of Azerbaijan.

News.Az