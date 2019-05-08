Azerbaijan marks Day of Victory in Great Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan marks the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9, Trend reports.

Years of World War II were the most difficult in the 20th century for all mankind.

During the war, Azerbaijanis showed courage and heroism on the front line as well as on the home front. A battalion of 87 jet fighters and 1,224 self-defense groups were created in the country in a very short period of time. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis were sent to the front between 1941 and 1945. Divisions from Azerbaijan marched from the Caucasus to Berlin.

About 130 Azerbaijanis earned the name of the Hero of the Soviet Union, 30 more were awarded the Order of Honor. As many as 170,000 Azerbaijani soldiers and officers were awarded various USSR orders and medals.

Hazi Aslanov, twice named the Hero of the Soviet Union, other heroes of the Soviet Union as Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vazirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyatov, Geray Asadov, Malik Maharramov and Mehdi Huseynzadeh, generals Mahmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbeyov, Hajibala Zeynalov, and many others brought honor to the history of the Azerbaijani people.

Much was done inside the country to direct the economy towards the front line.

Light and food industries started working for the front. In a short period of time, Baku turned into a real arsenal of a fighting army. Despite all the difficulties, Azerbaijani oilmen worked hard to supply the front line and the industry with fuel.

During the war years, a new aviation fuel producing technology was created under the supervision of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev.

With the hard work of the Azerbaijani oil workers, the oil production in Azerbaijan reached its peak in 1941 when 23.5 million tons of oil was produced, making up 71.4 percent of all the oil produced in the USSR. In total, the Azerbaijani oil workers gave the country 75 million tons of oil and 22 million tons of fuel during the years of war. Baku's oil was one of the main factors in gaining victory in the Great Patriotic War. It should be noted that four of five planes, tanks and cars ran on fuel from Baku.

WWII once again proved the heroism and courage of the Azerbaijani people.

After Azerbaijan gained independence, the participants of WWII were not deprived of state care and attention. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs orders every year to provide them with financial assistance.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order in April 2019 under which participants of the World War Two, widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labor on the home front got a one-off payment.

Under the presidential Order, participants of the World War Two received a one-off payment of AZN1,000, while widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labor on the home front, as well as holders of medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad and participants of the Siege of Leningrad, got AZN500.

