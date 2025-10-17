Azerbaijan marks five years since Fuzuli's liberation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan marks five years since the liberation of the city of Fuzuli from Armenian occupation during the 2020 Karabakh war, News.Az reports.

Alongside Fuzuli, seven other villages in the district — Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishiqli, and Dadali — were also cleared of occupiers on October 17, 2020.

The Fuzuli operation was one of the most significant battles for the Azerbaijani army on the southeastern front during the Second Karabakh War.

Armenian forces fled the area after suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Moreover, breaking through several defense lines on Fuzuli's former contact line created extensive opportunities for the Azerbaijani army to advance along the southern front.

Fuzuli, one of Azerbaijan's larger settlements, was founded in 1827. Fuzuli District was established in 1930 based on a settlement called Garabulag and was originally named Garyagin. The district center was the town of Garyagin, encompassing villages along the Gozluchay, Kondalanchay, and Araz Rivers, and on both sides of the Fuzuli-Agdam highway. In 1959, on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, the district was renamed Fuzuli. The district covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers, including the city and 78 villages.

On August 23, 1993, as a result of an attack by Armenian armed forces, Fuzuli and 58 villages were occupied.

Fuzuli District is rich in historical and religious monuments, especially mausoleums. Along with other settlements, the district was subjected to vandalism during the Armenian occupation. Houses and historical monuments were completely destroyed, and even trees were cut down.

Fuzuli City Day is celebrated on October 17 under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

News.Az