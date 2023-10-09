Azerbaijan marks three years since liberation of Hadrut from Armenian occupation

Three years have passed since the liberation of Hadrut settlement of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district from the Armenian occupation, News.az reports.

Hadrut settlement was liberated from the occupation on October 9, 2020, during the counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani Army that started on September 27, 2020.

President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Hadrut settlement and 7 more villages from the Armenian occupation in his address to the nation on October 9, 2020.

On the same day, along with the Hadrut settlement, Chayli, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli, Qishlag, Garajalli, Efendilar, Suleymanli and Sur villages were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Hadrut settlement and Sur village of Khojavend district, Garajalli, Suleymanli, Afandilar and Gishlag villages of Jabrayil district, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli villages of Fuzuli district, Chayli village of Tartar district have been liberated from the occupation by the successful operation.

The liberation of Hadrut is considered one of the turning points in the 44-day war.

On March 16, 2021, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev raised the state flag in Hadrut settlement and made a speech. In his speech, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief announced how Hadrut was liberated from occupation.

The President said that the liberation of the Hadrut settlement was possible as a result of a very successful military operation."First of all, the surrounding mountains were taken. After the heights around Hadrut were taken over by the Azerbaijani Army, de facto control passed to the Azerbaijani Army, and the liberation of Hadrut was inevitable."

