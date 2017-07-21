Azerbaijan may host first world orienteering festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first world orienteering festival may be held in Azerbaijan, the country`s Orienteering Federation said, according to AzerTag reports.

President of Azerbaijan Orienteering Federation Mirali Kazimov and member of the national team Suleyman Aliyev competed in the 34th World Orienteering Championships held by International Orienteering Federation (IOF) in Tartu, Estonia.

On the sidelines of the championships, Kazimov participated in a conference organized by the IOF. He proposed holding the first world orienteering festival in Azerbaijan, which was supported by presidents of a number of orienteering federations and IOF officials.

Kazimov also held meetings with his counterparts from Turkey, Belarus, Russia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France, Italy and Serbia and they agreed to build mutual cooperation.

News.Az

