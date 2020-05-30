Azerbaijan may introduce COVID-19 passport after resuming flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

COVID-19 passport can be introduced in Azerbaijan after resuming flights, Spokesperson for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ravana Aliyeva told Trend on May 30.

According to her, the issue of COVID-19 passport in Azerbaijan will be discussed after the resumption of flights.

"It is early to talk about introducing this system yet. So far, the deadline for the temporary closure of borders and suspension of international flights has been extended until June 15. The public will be informed about the results of the discussions held in connection with the COVID-19 passport," Aliyeva said.

COVID-19 passport is a system used in international practice. For the first time, its introduction in Europe was proposed by Croatian Tourism Minister Gari Cappelli.

The passport provides for marking the results of its holder’s tests for coronavirus, data on when he or she was infected with the disease, as well as a corresponding note on the health status of the passport holder.

News.Az

