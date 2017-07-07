Azerbaijan may open trading houses in Europe, Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan may open trading houses in Europe and Asia in the future, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku July 7.

“Negotiations are currently underway regarding the opening of Azerbaijan’s trading houses in Russia and Ukraine,” the deputy minister said. “We receive a great number of requests from European and Asian countries. We evaluate these proposals, and we may gradually expand our network of trading houses and promotion of the Azerbaijani products.”

Babayev added that new trade representatives of Azerbaijan will be appointed after analyzing the results of the activity of the first three trade representatives of Azerbaijan in Russia, the UAE and China [appointed in 2017], Trend reports.

“First of all, it was planned to appoint trade representatives to three countries, and we did this,” Babayev said. “We will analyze the results of their activity, and if the effectiveness of this mechanism is proved, the number of trade representatives will be increased in the future if needed.”

News.Az

