Azerbaijan Media Development Agency’s Supervisory Board convenes first meeting

The Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Friday held its first meeting.

The new composition of the Supervisory Board was approved by the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated 24 January 2024.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Supervisory Board Daghbeyi Ismayilov, Board members Vugar Aliyev, Shafag Mehraliyeva, Sevil Mikayilova, Elchin Shikhli, as well as Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, the agency’s press service told News.Az.

In his opening remarks, Daghbeyi Ismayilov, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, highlighted that Azerbaijani media is currently undergoing reforms under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized the importance of supporting media development, training media specialists, and facilitating their continuous education at this new stage. Ismayilov noted that significant challenges lie ahead, including enhancing the activities of audiovisual, print, online media entities and information agencies, promoting the work of journalists and other media professionals, and fostering the application of new information and communication technologies and innovations in this field.

At the meeting, the annual report on the activities of the Media Development Agency in 2023 was presented and adopted. A detailed exchange of views took place on the work done and further stages of reforms.

Later on, under the Agency’s Charter, based on the presentation of the executive director, the issue of appointing Natig Mammadli to the position of deputy executive director was put to a vote and approved.

In addition, the Supervisory Board approved the structure of the Media Development Agency and decided to create the Nakhchivan Regional Office of the agency.

News.Az