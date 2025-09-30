Azerbaijan men’s swimming team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games
- 30 Sep 2025 14:21
- 30 Sep 2025 14:36
- 1035783
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-mens-swimming-team-wins-bronze-at-3rd-cis-games Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan men’s national swimming team secured a bronze medal at the3rd CIS Games, held at the Ganja Sports Palace.
The Azerbaijan men’s national swimming team secured a bronze medal at the3rd CIS Games, held at the Ganja Sports Palace.
The team finished third in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay event, behind gold medalists Russia and silver medalists Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.