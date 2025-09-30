Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan men’s swimming team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

Photo: AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan men’s national swimming team secured a bronze medal at the3rd CIS Games, held at the Ganja Sports Palace.

The team finished third in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay event, behind gold medalists Russia and silver medalists Kazakhstan, News.Az reports. 


News.Az 

