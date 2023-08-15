Azerbaijan MFA extends condelence over the deadly blast in Dagestan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has expressed condolence to families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy at a gas station in Makhachkala, Dagestan, News.az reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and many injuries caused by an explosion at the gas station in Makhachkala, Dagestan. We express most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy," says the Ministry.





News.Az